JobsNow: Manufacturer needs workers — no experience necessary

CNC Precision Machine in Geauga County is looking for people to operate its machines -- but they'll teach you everything you need to know

PARKMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a big success story just over the Trumbull County line in Geauga County. A person who had just enough money for one machine started CNC Precision Machine in 2001. In less than 20 years, it’s grown to become a leading manufacturer of world-class hydraulic fittings.

Now there’s a job opportunity and you don’t have to have experience.

CNC Precision Machine has 100 machines making millions of parts.

There are fittings for the end of a hose, able to handle high pressure. It needs machine operators.

“They’ll take a slug, put it in the machine, hit a button and it’s going to do everything that the setup technician has instructed the machine to do,” Raeann McClain said.

Those fittings come in over 2,500 shapes and sizes.

Machine operators are responsible for inspecting each one to make sure they’re up to standard.

“You can’t have a part fail in the field. It’s not allowed. You can’t have it happen,” Marc Karyo said.

The fittings can be as small as a couple of inches. The larger sizes are over a foot long.

CNC Precision Machine has plenty of machines. It just needs the workers — no experience necessary.

“We can hire as many people as we can find, and business is good and we’re just trying to hire them,” Karyo said.

The lathe will drill out the metal to make each part.

Operators will start with one machine. Some get into a rhythm and operate multiple machines, which means more money.

“We put some bonuses in there,” McClain said. “If they work harder, we’re going to pay them a little bit more.”

Operators can progress and learn to make adjustments.

It’s not a dead-end job. One of the first promotions is learning how to set up the machines and program them for operators.

“If they succeed at what they’re doing, there’s always room for improvement, advancement and, really, the growth is unlimited,” Karyo said.

CNC Precision Machine has plenty of room to expand and it expects to. It just needs more workers who want to learn and do the job.

“It’s a good place to start and learn a job that’s more than flipping a burger or stocking a shelf,” McClain said. “You’re learning a career, a trade that you can take with you anywhere.”

CNC Precision Machine is holding a hiring event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its location at 18360 Industrial Creek in Parkman, Ohio. You don’t have to bring anything with you but once you get there, there will be an application for you to fill out.