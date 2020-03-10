JobsNOW: Mahoning County job fair seeks to find qualified teachers

There is also a need for occupational therapists, school psychologists and guidance counselors

(WKBN) – Teaching touches lives forever, and there is a need for teachers in area schools.

A job fair is planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 13. The fair will be held in the Joyce Brooks Center at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center. Candidates can enter through door 36.

Hosted by the Mahoning County Educational Service Center, the goal is to match teachers with schools.

“It gives them a great opportunity to meet key staff within all the local schools here in Mahoning County,” said Jack Zocolo, director of human relations and business operations at the Mahoning County ESC.

The job fair is for recent graduates in education, credentialed teachers and even substitute teachers. They can meet with recruiters and district administrators about teaching opportunities for the current and upcoming school year.

“They really do like meeting those candidates face to face. It gives them a name so that when they start to interview in the summer for positions coming up in the fall, they have a pretty good idea who’s out there,” Zocolo said.

Ten school districts will be there, plus a group that recruits substitute teachers, the Mahoning County Educational Service Center and even the Regional Council of Governments.

There is also a need for occupational therapists, school psychologists and guidance counselors. This is your chance to present that resume and know someone is looking at it.

Potential candidates are asked to bring their resume and any other student teaching portfolio materials. Anyone planning to attend can register on the MCESC website, by visiting www.mahoningesc.org and selecting Teacher Job Fair Registration.

The Joyce Brooks Center at the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center is located at 7300 N Palmyra Road in Canfield.