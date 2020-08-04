JobsNOW: Mahoning County Children Services looking for hands-on diversity officer

The officer will demonstrate the agency's commitment to social issues

(WKBN) – Mahoning County Children Services wants to feature diversity, equality and inclusion in every area of the organization. To do that, it needs an officer to make sure those outcomes are attained.

“Really, we want to see measurable outcomes. We want to be able to quantify change,” said the agency’s Jennifer Kollar.

The idea to add this position started two years ago when the agency saw the need for an officer position.

Advertising for it has already started and the ads are in some high-profile places.

Candidates should understand recruiting, employment laws and regulations related to equal employment opportunity programs.

“We have a deep-rooted commitment to not only diversity, equity and inclusion, but social justice issues,” Kollar said.

A bachelor’s or master’s degree is preferred.

The officer will be implementing the agency’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Plan. The plan is to demonstrate the agency’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion; develop and maintain a diverse workforce; ensure non-discriminatory practices; build a path for all persons to feel empowered, valued and respected; improve the outcomes for all Mahoning County families and monitor compliance.

“Really assessing and implementing that lens of diversity, equity and inclusion into everything that we do and being able to measure it. That’s the one thing we want to do,” Kollar said.

The new officer will work downtown with staff, stakeholders and others, using that lens of equity, diversion and inclusion to demonstrate the agency’s commitment.

“So it’s a very outcome-driven position. You want to see results at the end,” Kollar said.

For more information on how to apply, visit www.MahoningKids.com/careers or call the human resource manager at 330-941-8888.

A job description can be found here, and the agency’s Social Justice Information & Resources page can be found here.

JobsNOW is a joint initiative between WKBN and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

