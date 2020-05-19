JobsNow: Maggies Magic Muffins looking to add another friendly face to the team

Business at the Boardman bakery and restaurant exploded recently

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Every time you hold a Maggies Magic Muffin, there should be a smile on your face. The bakery and restaurant is now looking to hire someone who feels that way.

“They’re going to ask you your favorite. ‘Should I get this one or that one?’ It’s a requirement that you try the muffins. I don’t think that’s a hard thing to do,” Kristin Sailor said.

Sailor has been the person behind Maggies for over 20 years.

The store with the purple door also makes specialty sandwiches, breakfast items and salads.

It’s hiring a person to work the counter — running the cash register, filling muffin orders and answering the phone.

It would also like that person to float from the counter to the bakery.

“It’s not your traditional baker,” Sailor said. “There’s no experience necessary, to be honest.”

This is not a position for someone who loves baking different things or views it as just a summer job.

Muffins are the main thing at Maggies — it makes over 50 flavors.

Customer service and a person who can handle deep cleaning right now are the main qualities.

“Loves people, always on time, respectful of our colleagues, patience,” Sailor said.

It stayed open from the beginning of the coronavirus and has seen foot traffic return.

“Then it sort of exploded, it absolutely did. So we need another helping hand,” Sailor said.

You can stop in the store at 7932 Southern Blvd. to fill out an application, but you have to do it this week. Maggies wants to start making decisions about hiring next week.