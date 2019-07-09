JobsNow: Machinists, assemblers, welders needed in Trumbull County

Glunt Industries is looking for workers with any qualifications -- all it asks for is a good attitude and desire to learn

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re in the market for a hands-on job with the opportunity to learn and grow in the steel and aluminum industry, a company in Trumbull County might be the perfect fit.

Glunt Industries is based out of Warren, with three locations there and another in Niles.

Glunt is looking for workers with any qualifications — all it asks for is a good attitude and desire to learn.

“People who are ambitious, people who constantly have ideas on how to improve, people who show up to work every day,” said plant manager Adam Little.

More specifically, Glunt is looking for machinists, machine technicians, assemblers and welders.

“We are always looking for machinists, CNC and manual machinists, both lay and mill operators,” said plant manager Mike Benic.

But the company also has entry-level positions. Plant manager Joe Navarra said they are always willing to train their employees.

“We bring people in here that have the mechanical aptitude, that have the want to learn, and we mold them.”

Even with four plants around Trumbull County, Glunt employees call themselves family.

“We’re very family-oriented. We take care of our own,” Navarra said.

Glunt also shows that through what it considers to be a very competitive salary and benefit package in the job market.

“At the end of the day, the goal is the good of the company, keeping the company strong,” Benic said.

These plant managers come together for that goal every day.

“Seeing how much we can improve on on what we’re doing. How we can make things better,” Little said. “Working with these guys to make our company the best that we can be.”

Most importantly, Glunt knows the meaning of hard work and legacy.

“This is where it all began in 1966,” Navarra said.

They plan to keep it growing no matter what.

“This shop has been here through good times and through bad times. When everybody else is slow and having a hard time, we’re here, we’re building,” Navarra said.

Glunt Industries is having a job fair this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the plant on N. River Road in Warren. The company is willing to hire on the spot for people who have some skills. Visit Glunt’s website for more information.