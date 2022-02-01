(WKBN) – Companies invest in machine tools to boost productivity. One company that makes machine tools needs workers and a brand known around the world is hiring here in the Valley.

Business is booming at Drake Manufacturing in Warren. It builds machine tools that are accurate, consistent and reliable.

“We just have business that is growing and we have more machines to build than what we have currently, enough employees,” said Debbie Wensel with Drake Manufacturing.

Drake Manufacturing builds the machines that will help make parts that need internal or external threads, such as rack and pinion steering in a car.

Shane is a machine tool builder at Drake Manufacturing who also just resumed classes at YSU toward a degree.

“So each machine has one builder that is the primary builder on that machine. So they take a lot of pride in their machine that they’re building from the ground up,” Wensel said.

The machines will eventually do the grinding that makes the threads on taps, screws, thread mills and thread gauges.

The machines get tested before being sent out. The builder needs to be accurate.

“We need them to be able to read the gauging equipment that is necessary because these are precision machines. So we have measurements that have to be [precise], so they have to know those tools,” Wensel said.

Drake Manufacturing also needs electricians like Laura, who was wiring a computer control panel. Electricians will panel wire and do some debugging and troubleshooting.

Both jobs also have elements of travel to install or service the machines.

Drake Manufacturing was started in 1972 by a Howland engineer at Packard. Today, its machines get sent around the USA and each pin on Drake Manufacturing’s map indicates where a Drake Manufacturing machine has been shipped around the world.

“Our employees get to use their brains, you know, because we build custom machines for what our customers want,” Wensel said.

Drake Manufacturing will take applications in person at 4371 N. Leavitt Rd. NW in Warren (the phone number is 330-847-7291) or you can apply online at Drakemfg.com.