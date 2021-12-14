YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When the phone rings at HelpNetwork, every call is important.

It handles calls every day for Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties and is hiring people to work on the crisis hotline.

Vince Brancaccio from the HelpNetwork says they provide training on how to talk with someone who is distressed.

“Working with people who are in distress, people who are struggling, people who may need resources, and people who may be suicidal or having thoughts of suicide.”

You can work full or part-time, even on the weekends.

Most of the calls are people just asking for help. Someone who’s out of food and wants to know where the nearest food pantry is or their utilities are about to get shut off and want to know who can help.

Brancaccio says this job takes a lot of heart.

“You have to have the heart for this. It requires a special person. Someone who cares. Someone who wants to make a difference in people’s lives, make an impact. And those are the things we’re looking for.”

HelpNetwork has a database with 1,500 resources to help make connections. It’s also part of the Family Success Network, the first in Ohio, and covers three counties.

It’s looking for a family coach in Columbiana County to work with families who have children and are on the verge of being a child welfare referral.

“And really the goal of that program is to provide support to families, help the families to keep them from ending up in the child welfare system,” he said.

A bachelor’s degree in social work or counseling is preferred and a license is even better.

Brancaccio explained that the HelpNetwork of Northeast Ohio is about making connections to inspire change, and workers can expect to be involved, offering meaningful help.

“These are helping positions. These are impacting children, adults, families, and we’re making a difference in their lives.”

The HelpNetwork provides assistance 24/7, 365 days a year.

You can apply by mail or email, just send a letter of interest and resume to, Attention: Todd Marian, Chief Operating Officer, Help Network of Northeast Ohio, PO Box 46, Youngstown, Ohio 44501.

More information on this job opportunity can be found on their website.