JobsNOW: Local steel distributor looking to bring on new employees

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Pipe & Steel is hiring for a multitude of positions, from truck drivers to sales representatives.

For truck drivers, the loads will be carrying pipes, tubing, pipe valves and other products that need to be delivered.

“Getting everything out the door is vital and that can’t happen without drivers,” said Jason Janis, with Youngstown Pipe & Steel.

The loads are prepared for the drivers, who can just do safety checks before leaving. YPS is looking for drivers with a Class A CDL license and non-CDL drivers.

“Basically, for either one, you’re home every day. It’s basically regional to what we have,” Janis said.

YPS connects customers with pipes, tubing, structural steel and plate burnouts.

The company also needs workers for inside sales, who could get leads from the outside sales team or a book of potential customers.

“Who is not in our customer base but is either some sort of fab shop or bridge building or something that they can reach out to and contact,” said Kevin Welsh, with Youngstown Pipe & Steel.

The person would answer the phone or email and reach out to customers themself. The main qualification is having an ability to connect with people, talk with them and just be engaging.

“Our inside team is one of our most important aspects of the business, just to get involved with the customer, get that relationship built, and bring in the business for Youngstown Pipe,” Welsh said.

Both positions get some benefits at hire, others after six months and even more after a year.

YPS also needs grinders, material handlers and fitters.

You can apply in person, by calling 330-259-8655 or by emailing debij@yopipe.com. YPS is located at 4111 Simon Rd., Youngstown, OH 44512.

Looking for more JobsNOW stories? Click here!