(WKBN) – There are workforce needs across the Mahoning and Shenango valleys. JobsNOW shows you open positions and tells you how to apply. Tonight, we’re featuring an available job and sharing details about a hiring fair in Columbiana County that could help you find the perfect job.

Bob Knight brushes sand off the digital molds made at Humtown Products — that’s the rough support. Then there’s a finishing support that uses blown air. It’s critical the sand is removed before it goes to the customer.

“They call it an inclusion. It’ll wash off into the metal. It’ll cause a defect, either a crack or a pocket where, you know, either water or hydraulic fluid could leak out of the final casting,” said Humtown Products owner Mark Lamoncha.

Humtown Products is hiring more production finishers. It’s an entry-level job with training available. The only requirement is a high school diploma. It runs six-hour shifts and has four of them each day.

“Interest, purpose, passion, engagement,” Lamoncha said.

Humtown Products makes sand molds and cores for metal parts to be used in trains, boats and cars. It uses a railroad car a week of sand because it prints these parts. It does 3D printing without a tool. Layers of resin are sprayed with a thin layer of sand between. The resin bonds together.

“They drive by all these manufacturing companies and don’t really know what they do until they get here. We’re actually trying to build a team where somebody sees the interest to where they’re very involved in the quality process and the safety process,” Lamoncha said.

Humtown Products is participating in an Ohio to Work hiring event spotlighting available jobs in Columbiana County.

“We have a lot of great manufacturers and a lot of businesses that are looking to grow, but they’re hindered because there are not enough employees to allow them to do so,” said Brittany Smith with the Columbiana County Port Authority.

Manufacturing, health care, office jobs, IT. There will be 35 businesses represented at the event. It will be your chance to find a job that matches your passion.

“A lot of them are going to be conducting in-person interviews on-site. So if you’re not sure what you’re interested in, you can talk to plenty of different employers there and learn a little bit about each job that they have available,” Smith said.

The Ohio to Work Columbiana County Hiring Event is this Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held at the Crestview Performing Arts Center. Jobs will be available in various fields.