BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A locally owned pizza business with locations all over the Valley is growing and looking for strong people.

Cocca’s Pizza has nine locations spread throughout Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

“It’s great to be able to be back up on that horse looking at new locations,” said owner Steve Cocca. “But in order for us to grow, we need stronger people with us.”

Cocca’s was started in 1982. The strong foundation of the family has been the recipe for success. Right now, Cocca’s is hiring store-level management and high-level management.

“Pizza experience is always a big plus. Food experience, management experience. Those are things that we’re looking for,” said Cocca. “You have to be able to oversee multiple locations so that’s the kind of experience we’re looking at.”

Cocca’s is also a career-based company that offers benefits like a 401(k), hospitalization, and paid time off. District manager Jamie Cretella says the family atmosphere is all throughout the company and started from her first day with Cocca’s.

“Just being with Cocca’s, I was surprised to see the owner when I was just a delivery driver,” said Cretella. “He was helping make dough and it’s nice to work for a family that you can see it’s working just as hard and harder.”

The main focus when working for Cocca’s is the day-to-day operations. Also important is inventory and hiring crew. Delivery drivers are another big need at Cocca’s and a good way to get started in the company.

“That’s what we’re looking for as far as people, not just to have like, a job,” said Cocca’s Regional Manager Keith Dougherty. “We want more career-based people who treat it more like a family.”

Applications can be filled out at any of Cocca’s Pizza locations.

You can fill out an application at any of those locations or online at CoccasPizza.com/employment.