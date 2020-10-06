JobsNOW: Local hotels with big names looking for workers in several positions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re looking to break into the hospitality industry, now is the time.

For hotels, the first impression is vitally important. The Hampton Inn & Suites and Residence Inn have some entry-level positions available, starting with the front desk clerk.

“You’re on your feet. You’re working with guest, multitasking, answering phones, greeting the people in front of you,” said Shelby Norris, director of sales for Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton and Residence Inn by Marriott

Those hotels also need workers in the laundry room to keep the towels and linens clean and in housekeeping. Cleaning, bed making and sanitizing, all make the guests more comfortable.

“You are going to be in rooms. You are going to be on your feet and expected to meet a cleanliness standard that all Hamptons are known for,” Norris said.

The hotels are willing to accommodate your hours or days to work, and there’s always potential to advance.

Travel may be down, but the guests on the road are happy to be out and about. The hospitality industry can be particularly appealing for incentives.

“We are eligible for some great incentive programs,” Norris said. “Traveling programs, great discounts for those days you have off if you want to get out and about.”

The Hampton Inn team member rate is $35 dollars a night for any Hampton.

The Niles location also needs new leadership. It’s hiring for a general manager and assistant manager to oversee all of the departments. Your management experience could be in some other industry or you could be ready to move up in hospitality.

“Basically, we are looking for a team player that really wants to be hands-on and wants to assist and listen to their employees,” Norris said.

Both hotels take applications in person. Or you can apply online. Both properties are located at the Eastwood Mall Complex at the following addresses:

Hampton Inn & Suites, 5581 Youngstown-Warren Rd. Niles

Residence Inn, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Rd. Niles

More headlines from WKBN.com: