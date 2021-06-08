JobsNOW: Local heavy equipment operator looking to hire drivers and laborers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The road to success isn’t always paved. One Valley company that does paving is hiring and has plenty of opportunity.

On Tuesday, Mike McKenzie, COO of Iron Eagle Enterprise, was overseeing a skid loader as it busted up a driveway in Howland. The machine makes it much easier and quicker, but it’s a team effort.

“This is all coming out. Regrade it, adjust the base and then giving them a new driveway,” McKenzie said.

The old asphalt then gets trucked away.

Iron Eagle Enterprise has seen a shift to most of its work being residential. Right now, the company is eight to 10 people short for the jobs it has in the pipeline.

“Currently, we’re finding the work but we’re not finding the employees to do the skill set that we need,” McKenzie said.

Iron Eagle needs drivers — Class A & B — to help move the equipment. The company also needs laborers. They are willing to train if you’re willing to learn and are strong enough to handle up to 50 pounds.

“We need people that can shovel asphalt, people rake asphalt, hand roll, tamp and help finish the final product,” McKenzie said.

Laborers can move up the ladder and possibly be trained to run heavy equipment.

Iron Eagle also has a need for people who can operate equipment right now, things like skid loaders, paving operators and grader operators.

“So right now we’re just looking for someone with that general understanding of how that machine operates and we’ll graduate them into what we’re doing,” McKenzie said.

Iron Eagle does most of its work within an hour of its Youngstown base at 4991 Belmont Ave. The company expects big things and hopes you’ll be part of them.

“Get with us so we can get you on board and grow with us now,” McKenzie said.

The majority owner of Iron Eagle is a woman and the opportunities are open to everyone. If you’re interested, you can visit Iron Eagle Enterprise’s website, call the company at 330-759-2760 or email them at cwatson@ironeagleent.com.