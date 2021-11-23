JobsNOW: Local foundation has 3 open positions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley connects people who care with causes that count. It’s hiring for three positions right now.

The Community Foundation work covers Mahoning and Trumbull counties and has been working to strengthen this area since 1999. It needs an operations and grants administrator who’s responsible for the operation of the foundation and provides administrative oversight.

“It’s critical. It’s the crux of how everything runs. It’s the glue in between all the pieces parts that are happening,” said Shari Harrell, president of the Community Foundation.

The person will facilitate communication and coordination between all the different roles. A main focus is the grant and scholarships that are being processed.

The Community Foundation has given more than $29 million dollars to hundreds of institutions.

“What we want to have is a strong team member, team player. One that can multi-task so they can move from task to task. handle interruptions and not lose their train of thought” Harrell said.

The person should also have a high comfort level with technology.

The Community Foundation is also seeking a Healthy Community Partnership Network Coordinator. This is an outreach position working with a lot of different people and organizations, plus three action teams.

“One, healthy and affordable food. Two, active transportation. Three, parks and green spaces.” she said.

The person works on a project level but also coordinates meetings with 70 organizations.

The Community Foundation is the steward of $74 million and is constantly working for the benefit of the Mahoning Valley.

“It’s a place where you’re doing good work and making a difference in the community every day,” Harrell said.

The Community Foundation also needs an accountant.

For more information on the open positions visit cmfv.org.