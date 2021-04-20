JobsNOW: Local event planner looking for creative people to fill production team

The production team pulls all the necessary materials, builds and comes up with custom-made items

(WKBN) – Big events are big jobs behind the scenes. For example, Joe Mineo Creative puts on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony every year. Now that events are returning to the schedule, the company needs more members on its team.

Joe Mineo Creative takes special events to the next level. That work starts by focusing on the smallest details, which will ultimately have a big impact.

It’s looking for production team members, who are the core of the company.

“It is the team that is actually getting everything ready to set up at events — tearing it down, setting it up, making it perfect for our client. Then doing it the following week all over again,” said Joe Mineo.

The production team pulls all the necessary materials, builds and comes up with custom-made items, plus loads trucks and helps install parties. It’s manpower combined with organization.

“We want people that understand logistics are very important in setting up parties and really to be able to jump in and be able to help in all aspects of creating the event,” Mineo said.

Joe Mineo Creative does weddings, mitzvahs, special occasions and corporate events. You name it, they’ll do it. Every event is different, and the production team is a great way to begin.

“There’s a lot of different aspects of event design, but starting in this position is really great because you see the nitty-gritty of what it takes to produce a really fabulous event,” Mineo said.

The team also needs a floral designer. Every weekend the company is producing bouquets for weddings, centerpieces and other floral arrangements. It wants someone with two years of experience to help create spectacular designs, not the mom-and-pop designs.

“If you don’t want to do the same old arrangements that you might’ve been doing at your local flower shop, because traditional work is very popular, that’s really the opportunity for you to come and work for us and do something that’s a little bit different,” Mineo said.

Joe Mineo Creative will take applications in person at 592 Industrial Rd., Youngstown, OH 44509. You can also email your resume to mb@joemineocreative.com.

Visit their website for more information.