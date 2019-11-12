JobsNow: Local entrepreneur looking for stitchers as baby moccasin business grows

Demand is booming and MishMoccs needs to hire even more people

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A local entrepreneur has been in business for just over a year and is gearing up for Christmas.

MishMoccs was looking for workers last November, and now demand is booming and it could use even more help.

“The ideal candidate, I want them to do what I’m doing now,” said owner Micheline Thompson.

Micheline Thompson started MishMoccs last year in her basement. She sews moccasins for babies and toddlers, and larger sizes are available upon request.

It takes about 20 minutes to sew a pair together.

Thompson needs more stitchers, as they’re called in the leather industry.

“The ideal candidate would be somebody who’s worked with leather or someone, if they didn’t work with leather, maybe who worked with fabric, maybe who’s worked with sewing machines,” she said.

This could also be a great opportunity for someone studying design or someone who wants to understand the basics of running their own business.

Thompson wants to find more help because her business is growing fast.

Boutiques in Akron and Indianapolis carry MishMoccs. The company is also about to serve its 1,000th family.

“It’s a reminder, keep at it because our customers are coming back for more and they’re helping us spread the good word,” Thompson said.

MishMoccs is also growing — adding sandals, leg warmers and hairbands. Plus, it’s introducing new styles.

The company just got an order for 200 pairs. Thompson needs help immediately to fill the order and protect the business locally.

“It’s time to scale customer demand and we’re opening up more stores,” she said. “We’re growing on the wholesale division as well as the e-commerce.”

If Thompson can’t find help here, she might have to make MishMoccs elsewhere.

“I’m going to have to farm it somewhere else in the U.S. and it’s not something I really want to do.”

If you’re interested in applying, you can send a resume to contactus@mishmoccs.com.