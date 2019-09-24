JobsNOW: Local employment agency ready to connect workers with employers

Staff Right holds job fairs about once a quarter, but you can also apply online or in person at one of three locations

(WKBN) – Workers interested in factory mill jobs were filling out applications on Tuesday at a job fair, hoping Staff Right could make a local connection for them.

“It’s an employee’s market. There’s a tremendous call for labor, skilled and unskilled in the area,” said Derrick Hart, Staff Right general manager.

The opportunity was for general labor, entry-level labor positions. Workers just needed to be able to lift 50 to 70 pounds and be willing to work in some tough conditions, whether it be the heat or cold.

Workers would be paid the same as anyone applying off the street with the company. Staff Right is just trying to make the connection for these temp-to-hire positions.

“That really is a career path where they can learn a trade and work themselves into a nice career,” Hart said.

Flexibility in the work schedule is a key for success right now. Not everything is a first shift.

There is also a need for general assembly workers, press operators, welders and fitters. Plus, some clerical administrative assistants.

Staff Right is a locally owned staffing firm, paid by employers to find workers. You just participate in the process.

“They’ll interview with us. We’ll set them up with interviews. They’ll go to work and they’ll get hired in. So we’re right around 200 a year that get hired in through Staff Right,” Hart said.

Staff Right holds job fairs about once a quarter, but you can also apply online at www.staffrightservices.com or in person from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at one of the following Staff Right locations:

— 7301 West Boulevard, Boardman (330-726-6754)

— 153 South Main Street, Columbiana (330-482-4666)

— 3050 Elm Road N.E., Warren (330-372-0280)