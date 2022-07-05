AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local company with a footprint in Germany, Asia and America is hiring.

Xaloy makes screws, barrels, and rollers which are used in the printing, plastics and packaging industry.

Carla Cone has been at the Austintown company for five years and has 40 years of machine experience.

“I was brought in, trained from the basics, all the way to the end, and I can now operate four different types,” she said.

Cole is a Rough Hone Operator. She operates a honing machine to make barrels of different sizes. Plastic can be pushed through it to make different parts.

“It’s important that we get our IDs in the center, keep them straight so that as they process through the line. Everything comes into place and we produce perfect barrels,” Cole said.

Xaloy also makes high-performance feed screws up to 35 feet in length. Some are up to 10,000 pounds, others are light enough to be held by two fingers.

If you have basic math ability, you can come in and the company will help you with the rest.

“There’s different levels and different levels of machining. Different opportunities where we will send out and get training for these positions,” said Eric Richard, EHS safety specialist

Xaloy was started in 1929. It has a tradition of technological expertise and a commitment to excellence. It could be a good fit for you.

“There’s a lot of room for growth here. If you’re willing and ready to work. Up the ladder you go here,” Richard said.

Beyond the hourly plant roles, Xaloy also has opportunities for maintenance technicians, a quality engineer and an inside sales coordinator.

Xaloy’s benefits begin on day one.

For more information is available on the Xaloy website.