JobsNOW: Local company looking to hire, train new auto service employees

Westside Tire & Service is hiring at its three locations in Austintown, Niles and Youngstown

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – To keep America’s economy moving, you need to keep cars and trucks moving.

Auto technicians are more important than ever.

Americans rely on their cars. When it breaks down and needs to be repaired, you need an auto technician. Westside Tire & Service is hiring at its three locations in Austintown, Niles and Youngstown.

“Cars keep on changing and evolving throughout the years, and we need good qualified people who can actually be able to service those cars,” said Mike Ribsby.

Westside is working with local career centers and schools to find the technicians it needs to keep cars on the road. A motor background is nice, but it’s not necessary.

“We hire ASE certified technicians. And if a technician is not currently certified, we will pay for their training and their ASE Certifications,” said Lisa Walters.

Rigsby said if someone is willing to learn and put in the time, they are willing to help.

“We are willing to train them and teach them and show them,” he said.

Westside also provides uniforms for its workers and has a good benefits package. If you want to expand your knowledge and get training for it, that will help advance you in the field.

Westside also has two female service technicians at its Niles location. Jess and Sarah were working on cars Tuesday, and the current knowledge includes some computers which can aid in finding a car’s problem.

There is also a female service advisor. The field is wide open for men and women.

“There’s just such a demand for technicians. The pay is good. The benefits are good. It’s a great occupation for somebody to go into. There’s never a shortage of jobs,” Walters said.

Apply online at westsidetireservice.com or in person at the following locations: