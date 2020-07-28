JobsNow: Local car dealerships looking to hire technicians

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Americans are driving less during the COVID-19 pandemic, but if your car breaks down, you need it fixed as fast as possible.

That makes the technician a pretty essential worker and some local dealerships need more of them.

Apostolakis Honda and Shenango Honda need entry-level and seasoned technicians.

“Entry-level, we can train them and make them what they need to be, so this way they’re doing the best job. Seasoned technicians are hard to find, but if we can get one of those in here to acquire their expertise and make our shop a better place, better for our customers, we’re after them as well,” said service manager Mike Klamar.

A technician performs general maintenance, but also diagnoses major problems. They get cars running in tip-top shape for customers.

Apostolakis and Shenango Honda believe a good technician is someone who cares.

“Look at the customers’ cars as if it’s your wife’s, your daughter’s or your grandmother’s. That person’s out on the road and we want them to be safe. We want the other people on the road to be safe as well, so someone that’s got some drive, some talent, attention to details and cares about the cars being right when they leave,” Klamar said.

There’s nothing we like better than a good-running car. It’s a driver’s link to getting around. Apostolakis and Shenango Honda want to make sure they have enough techs to handle the workload.

“We’re also offering some signing business for the right individuals. The pay’s very competitive. We will beat or match what that current technician is making, five-day work weeks. No late nights, which is almost impossible to find in the automotive industry,” Klamar said.

For the tech who is looking for a promotion, Shenango Honda can help. It has a need for a service manager to oversee the department.

“Their main role is going to be just making sure the cars are getting through the shop, getting done on time, getting done correctly. Make sure that all the customers are happy at the end of the day,” Klamar said.

Shenango Honda is also looking for a salesperson.

For positions at Apostolakis Honda, click here.

For positions at Shenango Honda, click here.