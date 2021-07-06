JobsNOW: Local assisted living ministry hoping to hire LPNs, nurse’s aides

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Antonine Village is a ministry of the Maronite Antonine Sisters of Youngstown.

The village has assisted living, a memory care unit and an adult day care. It needs LPN nurses, which supervise residents medically, take vital signs and pass medication.

“Her work is to really make sure medically the resident is taken care of,” said Sister Dolly Azzi.

The nurse needs to have a license and one year of experience. They connect between the resident and family to give them the care they need.

“They have to have the compassioned care that we cannot really teach them that. We can teach them the technique, but we cannot teach them to be compassioned,” Azzi said.

Antonine Village also needs nurse’s aides, which also provide direct care to the 43 residents including bathing, dressing and helping them with their mobility.

“They do everything for the resident. They are the companion for the resident, so they are very, very important,” Azzi said.

Theresa Precurato-Cozad has been working at Antonine Village for the six years it has been open and has a heart for the elderly.

“I just enjoy them. I enjoy talking with them about their heritage, their recipes, things that they like to do,” Precurato-Cozad said.

On Tuesday she was helping Millie, who’s quite the artist and loves sharing about her recent projects. Precurato-Cozad has found a home working at the village and thinks others can, too.

“They treat their employees like family, their residents like family. It’s a wonderful place to work,” Precurato-Cozad said.

Antonine Village also needs a kitchen helper. Those interested can apply in person at Antonine Village in North Jackson. Online applications are also available.