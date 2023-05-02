NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A Niles plant plays a big role in aerospace. It helps engineer the future and can expand yours: Howmet can help get your career off the ground.

Howmet plays an important role in the aerospace industry. It takes the raw materials and makes ingots that the major aircraft makers use in airplanes, helicopters and trucks. Howmet is hiring entry-level workers.

“So, new production members will come in, they’ll be moving material and grinding conditioning material looking for defects around the shop. And then from there, they can work their way up to actually melting the titanium, rolling the titanium and even managing the heating operations, putting material in and out the furnaces making sure they’re running at the right time and temperature,” said Justin Staub, Howmet engineer.

You can start at Howmet with a high school diploma or equivalent, and any manufacturing experience is helpful but not required. Howmet is also looking for all types of engineers, especially if you can read tech drawings or understand the mechanical properties of titanium.

“They might sound the same, but they’re all a little bit different. So the exciting part about being here is every day is different in what we get to do,” Staub said.

Howmet produces materials that can wind up anywhere in aerospace where titanium makes it better. Howmet works with the biggest names in aerospace.

“So a lot of people think you have to relocate and go out of state to deal with Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Airbus, but you can do it right here in the Mahoning Valley,” Staub said.

Howmet ships the materials which can wind up in the airframe, tail, nose or even on the seat track of an aircraft. It has positions that could take your career to new heights, and feel more comfortable in the sky knowing your role in making them.

“You know, we have a lot of parts on this airplane and other airplanes, and it’s important — it’s 30,000 plus feet — so we make sure we do it right the first time,” Staub said.

Howmet is accepting applications now. For more information visit their website.