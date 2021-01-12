JobsNOW: Lisbon packaging company looking to hire

Global-Pak is one of the largest bulk bag suppliers in the country

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a bulk bag and packaging company in Columbiana County that is one of the best in the business. It is also hiring.

Global-Pak is one of the largest bulk bag suppliers in the country. It puts together polypropylene bags which can hold up to 2 tons of an item. Customers use them for popcorn, cheese, and they’re popular in refractories and quarries.

“We’ve had some growth. We’ve had some equipment. We’ve added some business,” said Jim Foster, president and co-founder.

Global-Pak is hiring. Sewing and cutting machines are an important part of its business, they need to keep them running. The company needs a maintenance technician, maybe someone willing to do some general building maintenance.

“If we ran across maybe a retired person that had a good skill set, we can fill in some of the building maintenance needs,” Foster said. “If we had someone with good equipment and machinery skills, they could do the other portion, or we could look at it as a full-time position.”

Someone with good equipment and machinery skills is important. Global-Pak also needs an order fulfillment specialist.

“We’re looking for someone who can step in and pull orders, accurately. We use scanners and bar coding, so we’re looking for someone who handle that,” Foster said.

The company could train somebody with the right skill set. Global-Pak wants bright and motivated workers. It has the opportunity.

“You’re not pegged into that hole forever if there is an opportunity to advance,” Foster said.

Global-Pak is a family-run, small business started in 1998 at a former chicken farm. It’s only had one layoff, ever, and that was in 2009. It’s grown to 40 workers.

“Steady, solid opportunity for somebody to provide for themselves and their family in the area,” Foster said.

Global-Pak pays a competitive wage, and offers benefits including a generous 401(k) match.

The facility is located right off of Route 11 at the Lisbon exit.

You can apply in person at 9636 Elkton Rd. Lisbon. by email at jcarner@global-pak.com and online. You can call the company toll free at 1 (888) 225-9828.

