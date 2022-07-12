WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Therapy and counseling are common ways to be treated for trauma. They can even be proactive to ensure an overall quality of life. A Trumbull County location that provides those services is hiring.

Thrive Counseling provides substance abuse and mental health counseling and services. The sessions are behind closed doors and the sound machines make sure conversations are private on both sides of the door.

“The substance use leads into the mental health. Well, actually we don’t know which comes first but it’s just paramount that we keep our community clean and support them in any way that we can,” said licensed social worker Danielle Cleckner.

Thrive needs more licensed social workers and counselors.

A simulated interaction between a licensed counselor and someone playing the role of a client shows you what they do. You can be independently licensed or working towards getting it. The meetings can be in, or with people individually.

“We have substance abuse groups, we have anger management, parenting groups, individual counseling, working with kids from the ages of four and up,” said clinical director Jennifer Enyeart.

Thrive has hundreds of active clients and has served hundreds more since starting four years ago in Warren. It uses EMDR therapy to help people with anxiety, depression, ADHD, and even trauma. The counselors and social workers also treat clients like family, to help them heal and see hope.

“And I think that’s a big thing with counseling, you know, having a drive to help people,” said Enyeart.

“I have purpose and I come to work to just fulfill that and see the change and other people. It’s just something I can’t even put into words honestly,” said Cleckner.

You can really sense how important this type of work is for Cleckner. Thrive is holding an open house Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s a great opportunity for you to learn more.

You can apply in person at 1705 Woodland Street NE Suite A in Warren or by emailing a resume to apixley@thrivewarren.com.