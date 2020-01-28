JobsNOW: Liberty Tax looking to hire energetic costume wavers

They work about a four-hour shift and get a break the last 10 minutes of every hour

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tax season is upon us, and Liberty Tax in Boardman is hiring costume wavers to greet guests on their way in.

The person who waves and dances outside of the business is the face of the company and the first person everybody sees being coming to the office.

“They get a lot of attention, bring in a lot of new customers for us from year to year,” said Liberty Tax manager Dawn Perez.

A good costume waver should be enthusiastic, friendly and willing to work in all of the crazy elements. They work about a four-hour shift and get a break the last 10 minutes of every hour.

“The more availability, the better. We do offer two shifts a day, Monday through Saturday, morning and evening shifts, so it’s a pretty flexible schedule,” said Perez.

Pay is minimum wage, but wavers shouldn’t be discouraged. Every pay period, one is chosen for a special award.

“Whoever wins the waver of the week, they get a bonus for that,” Perez said.

Tax season only lasts until mid-April, and costume wavers play an important role for Liberty Tax.

“We actually ask all of our customers how they heard about us, and you’d be surprised, the new customers that come in, how many of them actually say that the waver was the one that got them in the door,” Perez said.

Turnout has been lower than normal for the costume waver position, so if you’re looking to have fun and not feel pressure from the boss, here’s a good opportunity.

You can apply in person at the Liberty Tax office at 90 Boardman-Poland Road.