JobsNow: Landscaping, tree service company looking for skilled laborers for year-round work

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County business that’s been around for 25 years has an immediate need for several workers.

T&D Tree Service handled a tall job Tuesday — taking down a 65-foot sugar maple tree in Hubbard.

“You have got to be a little in shape and you’ve got to have some endurance to do this,” Don Williams said. “We’re out in the sun all day, 85- to 90-degree weather. It is labor-intensive.”

Not only do they have to take the tree down, but they have to chip the branches and take the logs away for more cutting.

T&D also has a landscaping business. The two sides have a help wanted sign hanging, needing up to seven laborers and skilled people.

“If anyone has climbing experience, working a ground crew, we’re looking for a ground crew foreman to run our ground crew for the guy that’s up in the bucket truck,” Williams said.

Experience is preferred but T&D will consider training someone. Workers can also float between the landscape side and tree side.

T&D is approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and did landscaping at the Sharon roundabout — the first in Mercer County.

“We are constantly getting calls for design work, installs, rip-outs, retaining walls, brick patios. We’re really doing good right now,” Williams said.

T&D workers wear wireless headsets to communicate. The company supplies all the equipment to make the job easier, but it’s still hard work.

Starting pay is based on experience and the skills you bring.

There is plenty of work to keep you busy year-round.

“We do work through the winter. We will take trees down all the way through the winter,” Williams said. “We do snow plowing and salting. We stay busy all the way through the winter.”

T&D is ready to see what skills you have and hire more employees. You can call 330-534-1379 to set up an interview or email your resume to dmichaels@tdscapes.com.

JobsNOW is a joint initiative between WKBN and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

