PULASKI, Pa. (WKBN) – If you’re hardworking and dedicated, there’s a big opportunity for you.

It’s with a company that has won numerous awards, has a solid reputation and excels in service.

Young Galvanizing is celebrating 50 years in business. With plenty of activity at the plant in Pulaski, it’s hiring industrial laborers. The starting rate is 23.35 and there is a .30 shift differential.

Young Galvanizing is hiring workers for all three shifts. The industrial laborers load steel into lifting structures. Those are dipped in molten zinc. The galvanizing protects the steel from corrosion.

“It’s everything from the time it comes off the truck, the only way we get it in there is from the industrial labor,” said Dan Forster, with Young Galvanizing.

Young Galvanizing has two lines of production, with a large kettle and a small kettle. Once the galvanizing is done, the steel is packed up and shipped out.

It’s a union shop. There’s room for advancement and plenty of room to grow, even learning to be a crane, kettle, or forklift operator. One job requirement is the ability to lift 50 to 100 pounds, to chest level.

“We don’t have any educational requirements. Somebody’s got a car to get themselves to work. You know, we do offer Saturday overtime and we call a lot of guys to move around in the shifts,” said Jack Young, of Young Galvanizing.

The point of galvanizing is to protect steel from exposure to the elements. This plant has galvanized steel for the Roberto Clemente Bridge and PNC Park. The worker pride is evident.

“We do a lot of things with bridges and stuff like that, going down to Pittsburgh and seeing different handrails and stuff like that. I really take a lot of pride and it’s a nice feeling to have.

Young Galvanizing has an outstanding benefits package and it’s easy to get there.

The best way to apply is in person, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Young Galvanizing, 8281 Mercer St., Pulaski, Pa.

Applications are available online.