NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – For some people, a new car means nothing. They want a PERFECT car, and two Trumbull County businesses that combined into one operation this year can make your car exactly how you want it — and it’s hiring.

Mike Moore was busy Tuesday building a harness at Auto Evolution and Noel’s Car Toys. He was installing off-road lights on a Jeep. It’s part of the work done at this shop, which has been at the Eastwood Mall since May. It’s hiring an audio installer.

Greg Dulin and Noel Hardy combined their shops this year. Sometimes the install is putting in red speakers to match a red car color. Window tinting and car stereos have been the main drivers of business. Other electronics like remote car starters will get more popular as the weather turns colder. The shop is also hiring a detailer.

“Experience knowledge and clean work,” Dulin said. “Somebody that knows their way around a car in and out, and they could make perfection. Turn a car into a brand new car again an bring it back to life.”

Auto Evolution and Noel’s Car Toys know the importance of treating cars with special care. The detailer needs to be somebody who recognizes it, too. Detailing is more than just cleaning a car.

“Not just anybody could clean as good as a professional detailer. There’s different levels of clean, and the level that we expect is perfection before they leave our building,” Dulin said.

One half of the shop was started in 1988. It has 35 years of making car customers happy. It’s about the look, the sound, and the feel of the ride. It wants to find the right audio installers and detailers to maintain the excellence.

Because it’s basically what our business is built on. And without those two departments, we probably wouldn’t be in business,” Dulin said.

Applying is simple. Take a resume and apply in person at Auto Evolution and Noel’s Car Toys. It’s right in front of Boscov’s at the Eastwood Mall at 5383 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles, 330-369-AUTO (2886) or 330-369-TOYS (8697).