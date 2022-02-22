HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Some people have a gift when it comes to managing money, others, not so much.

We all have financial goals for today, tomorrow or retirement, but many people struggle to understand stocks, bonds and taxes. A wealth advisor can help them.

Gina Beach with JFS Wealth Advisors in Hermitage said they’re looking to hire one.

“They’ll meet with our clients, find out what their financial needs are. They will help the associate wealth advisor sit down and prepare the financial plan for them,” she said.

A wealth advisor like JFS’ Sean Gibbon has the knowledge to help the client make financial decisions as economic conditions change.

The advisor has passed tests, demonstrating their knowledge and ability to help people.

Their goal could be sending the kids to college, buying a vacation home or preparing for retirement.

Beach said that’s the best part of the job.

“It is really fantastic and exciting to watch them grow and see their plans come to fruition,” she said.

JFS Wealth Advisors is growing; it completed an acquisition last year, giving it 73 employees.

They have seven locations in Pennsylvania, plus Atlanta and Naples.

Beach said they’re also hiring client relationship specialists, who are the first people of contact for clients.

“If a client needs to make a deposit, make a money transfer or withdraw, they would contact their client relationship specialist. Tell them what they need and then they would start that process,” Beach said.

The position requires an attention to detail, multitasking and exceptional computer skills.

JFS’ Casie Scott is one of those specialists and she’s gaining experience with an idea of looking ahead to take her required tests to become a wealth advisor.

JFS takes applications online, which you can find here.