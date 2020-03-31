JobsNow: JCC continues to serve community and hire workers

The Jewish Community Center is hiring daycare and preschool teachers, coaches, a massage therapist, STNAs, cooks and more

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The virus outbreak isn’t stopping everything. The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation continues its work and its agencies are ready to hire right now.

The Jewish Community Center may be partially closed, but a big portion of it remains open and it’s still hiring workers.

“We have a temporary pandemic child care license, so we’re in need of qualified early learning teachers,” said executive director Michael Rawl.

It needs preschool, infant and toddler teachers — but that’s not all. The JCC is also making sure its 6,000 members are taken care of.

“We also are running a mobile meals program that we’re expanding quite a bit in this time of need,” Rawl said. “We need delivery drivers, as well as people to handle kitchen prep. We may even need another cook.”

When the JCC fully reopens, it will also open an eSports arena. It needs another eSports coach and even a massage therapist.

The summer camp will be hiring a large number of counselors. Plus, the outdoor swim club needs lifeguards and snack shack operators.

The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation runs the Levy Gardens assisted living facility. It needs STNAs and tenant associates, preferably those who have experience working with the elderly.

At the Heritage Manor nursing home, there’s also a need for STNAs, cooks, dietary aides and hospitality aides — a new position.

“We have a kosher kitchen over there that we maintain,” said Pamela Stoklosa, director of human resources. “We have to feed the residents in their rooms now, so we’re going to need a lot of help with that.”

There are a lot of available positions — ones the JCC is ready to fill now.

The JCC is meeting needs during this outbreak and will continue meeting them once it’s over.

“We’ve been here for 85 years and I find myself lucky to have a job where my values equal the work that I do every day,” Rawl said. “A lot of people are punching a clock and don’t feel like they’re making a difference. Here, we’re making a difference.”

To learn more about these jobs and to check out other available listings, visit the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation’s and the Jewish Community Center’s websites.