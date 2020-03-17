JobsNOW: In-home health care positions open for anyone looking for job stability

The clients have developmental disabilities and many don't have families

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business is looking to fill health care positions for people to provide home health services.

It’s an opportunity that could help teachers or laid-off restaurant workers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

New Leaf Residential provides staffing for in-home care. It’s looking for direct support professionals (DSP).

“They are responsible for the care and compassion that we give to all of our developmentally disabled clients here at New Leaf,” said HR Manager Aubrey Blews.

The DSP just needs to be 18 or older with a high school diploma or GED.

The paid training takes two weeks. It starts with CPR and first aid, but will also include becoming Med-Certed so you can pass out medications.

“Where they’re able to distribute medication according to the Department of Developmental Disabilities here in Ohio, their standards,” Blews said.

The clients have developmental disabilities and many don’t have families. The DSP is their connection to the world.

“They’re taking care of them day-to-day, so whether [they] cook food or help them get dressed. They’re the people that we rely on for care of our clients,” Blews said.

This is a good opportunity for a displaced worker, teacher or restaurant employee who is looking for something temporary, but it can also be permanent. These jobs are guaranteed, there are no layoffs.

“Our clients love to be part of the community. They love to do things and go places and have people that they can trust in their homes that are taking care of them every single day,” Blews said.

The company itself is also offering temporary employment for people who have been laid off.

You can apply in person at 4740 Belmont Avenue, give them a call at 330-793-8582 for a phone interview or apply online at www.NewLeafResidential.com.