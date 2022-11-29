CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – In general, there has been a shortage of workers in healthcare, and Cortland Healthcare is looking to add to its staff.

“We’re looking to shore up to make sure that people get the care they deserve and have as much staff as possible,” said Charles Williams, administrator.

The need is for RNs, LPNs and STNAs. They are some of the most important positions in dealing with patient care.

“We obviously want to give the best care possible so if anybody comes here, that’s going to be something that we obviously want to do for them,” Williams said. ” When we have reliable staff and good staff, then people get what they need, and that’s ultimately the goal.”

Cortland Healthcare is a 68-bed facility that helps people recovering from injuries who need a short stay, plus those who need more long-term care.

Different levels of degrees allow nurses to do more, such as medication passes or helping with resident care. Cortland Healthcare also offers classes to help hires become an STNAs. It could offer you a job as an activity assistant or in housekeeping as you work your way up.

“We go through the process, people get weeks of training and if you need more training, we give you that because obviously at the end of the day, if you’re not ready, then it’s not going to be a good fit for us or the patient,” Williams said.

Cortland Healthcare has been around since 1997. The center is ready to welcome its next compassionate skilled nurses.

“Cortland Healthcare is a great place,” Williams said. ” It’s a great place for people to report, and we’re all family here.”

Cortland Healthcare also has job openings for a speech/language pathologist and an activities assistant.

You can find out more information and apply online.



