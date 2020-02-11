JobsNOW: Hubbard City Police Department hiring officers

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard has a “now hiring” sign out for police officers.

“We need some manpower. We’re going to be short two officers here at the end of the week,” said Hubbard Police Chief Bob Thompson, Jr.

The department is accepting applications this month, before it gives out the civil service exam and physical test, which is a 300-yard run, plus sit-ups and push-ups.

Thompson said retention for the police department is difficult and unique these days.

“Now, these younger officers seem to have a pick of where they want to go and there’s a lot of jobs available. It used to be totally different than that, used to be a lot of officers and not a lot of jobs,” Thompson said.

Applicants are required to have gone through the police academy. They’ll also have to pass background checks.

Officers aren’t chasing suspects every day. Traffic stops and simple investigations are more common.

“Physically, you gotta be up for the challenge. Mentally, you got to be tactical. You gotta be caring and compassionate. You gotta be empathetic. You gotta be a big brother. Some days, you gotta be a grandson or a granddaughter some days. It just depends on what the community needs,” Thompson said.

Hubbard has 13 full-time and seven part-time officers.

The job requires someone to have the ability to make good decisions, whether it’s a good day or bad day.

Patrolling neighborhoods and upholding the law is important. It’s also a job that requires compassion.

“You may have had two people in the city lose loved ones that day, and I don’t know how much satisfaction off of that, but there’s other days where you do help victims and you go home and you say, ‘That day was great,'” Thompson said.

Applications must be made on the regular application form obtainable from the Hubbard Mayor’s Office at 220 W. Liberty St., Hubbard. They can also be found on the city’s website by clicking on the government tab, selecting “Civil Service Commission” and then selecting “Applications” on the left side menu.

Applications must be obtained and filed from 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 until 4 p.m. Monday, March 2. Applications will not be accepted after 4 p.m. March 2.

The physical agility test will be given from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at the YSU WATTS Site, 651 Elm St., Youngstown. Candidates must pass the physical agility test in order to qualify and take the civil service examination.

The civil service examination will be given at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at the Hubbard Municipal Building’s Senior Center, 220 W. Liberty St.