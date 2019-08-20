JobsNow: Home Savings Bank looking for customer service reps to grow with company

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A large regional bank is looking for a few good workers. These entry-level jobs could lead to a lasting career for the right candidates.

Home Savings Bank has nearly a dozen openings for customer service representatives across its 33 branches.

“Those are our front line folks. Those are who we depend on every day to contact, face-to-face contact, with our customers,” said Senior Vice President Cindy Cerimele.

People who apply for the job must have a high school diploma or an equivalent, as well as professional communication skills.

Debbie Lanzo, who trains new hires, said it’s a good job for people wanting to explore the banking industry.

“Got out of high school, was working a little bit, deciding what I wanted to do,” she said. “I thought I would try this and 34 years later, I’m still here at Home Savings.”

The bank has full-time spots open for people who want stability in hours and their schedule. There are also part-time jobs for people who need flexibility.

The most important qualification is a person’s attitude.

“You need to be the person who wants to be helpful and has the personality where you’re not afraid to speak to people, or at least be approachable and be willing to give advice when needed,” Lanzo said.

Cerimele said people can stay in the position for a few years or decide to make it their career.

“We have quite a few long-term CSRs. They enjoy the customer contact. It really is probably one of the most face-to-face customer-centric positions that we have.”

Cerimele said that’s how she started at Home Savings.

“You learn about different areas of the bank. You learn about finance, about lending areas, deeper sales, private banking. You really get a good foundation about all the things the bank can offer to its customers.”

The job starts at $12.50 an hour. You can apply on Home Savings’ website.