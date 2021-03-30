JobsNOW: Hollywood Gaming offers several career opportunities

You can apply online and learn more about each position available

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hollywood Gaming is back to normal hours — open 24/7. That means it needs more workers, and there are plenty of opportunities right now.

One availability is in security. Protecting the customer’s experience starts before they ever come in the door. Security watches outside and keeps an eye on things inside.

A law enforcement background is not needed to work security, it’s more about being observant and keeping people comfortable.

“It is known, since I’ve been here, that people really value our presence, that makes them feel comfortable,” said security officer Michael Taylor.

Players will become familiar with the cashiers. They help make players cards, and It’s another link to keeping people happy.

“We let the patrons know what promotions are coming up, what free play they have and comps they have. We do that and provide good guests services for them,” said cashier Denise Stadalski.

Hollywood Gaming is offering a $300 incentive to find cashiers. It’s trying to attract some new talent.

Being in the gaming industry, there’s a lot of money that passes hands. So any experience such as working in grocery stores, working in stores, working in banks works as well.

It also takes a good core of workers to keep Hollywood Gaming clean. It would welcome more EVS attendants, who are constantly going around and maintaining the cleanliness and reputation of the property.

Hollywood Gaming also has a dozen other available positions. It wants people to share in the excitement and also realize that the job can be a stepping stone to something bigger.

“It’s a really fun and fast-paced environment. So, if you’re looking for fun days and nights, and a place where there is unlimited growth and opportunities, where you have leaders that support you, then Hollywood Gaming is the place for you,” said Human Resources Director Paige Bolton.

