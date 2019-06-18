JobsNow: Hollywood Gaming needs more cooks in its kitchen

The Austintown racino's kitchen has a fast-paced environment, just like the race track

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Racing season is over, but Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley is still open. If you have an appetite for lights, a hunger for action or a thirst for gusto, it could be the perfect place to work.

There’s plenty of excitement at Hollywood Gaming.

The kitchen has a fast-paced environment, just like the race track. Right now, it’s looking for cooks ready to produce winning food and make customers happy.

“So if you have some prep cook experience, or if you have some experience in other restaurants or you’ve been a line cook before, that’s what we’re looking for,” said Jenn Bauer, director of human resources.

Hollywood Gaming engages with its employees, known as team members, and even asks them for ideas and input.

There are plenty of menu items. This job is more than just cooking burgers.

“We have people come in that order things that might not be on the menu, but they want to add things and create their own recipe or specialty that they might like,” said sous chef Maurice Ross.

Ross has been with Hollywood for two years and he earned a promotion.

Cooks will handle orders for the Take 2 Grill, the Skybox or even banquets it handles. There’s plenty of room to grow.

“I honestly still want to move up after being a cook 2 to being a sous chef. I want to become an executive chef next. If not that, I know I still have chances here to build my resume and everything,” Ross said.

There are three levels to the cook role. Hollywood is specifically looking for the cook 2 level. It has multiple openings and most of them are full-time. It’s even offering a bonus for new hires.

“We’re offering a sign-on bonus of $400, putting it right in your pocket to get you in the door and support you as a team member. That’s how important we think this position is to this operation,” Bauer said.

You can apply in-person during normal business hours — just ask for HR.

You can also apply online for this position and others as well.