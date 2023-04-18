YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Works is holding its third hiring event next Tuesday.

Youngstown Works is a collaborative effort to match job seekers with employers who want to hire people.

“When you really look at it, there are a lot of jobs available. A lot of Valley workers would have an opportunity to get a good paying job that has family-sustaining benefits and family-sustaining wages,” said Gerri Jenkins with Youngstown Works.

This will be the largest Youngstown Works hiring event ever with over 70 employers in health care, logistics, manufacturing and the service industry looking for workers, including Mercy Health.

“This event allows us to hire a range of nurses — anyone from lab, respiratory, aides, dietary. So it’s very exciting for us. It’s a whole opportunity in recruitment for the building,” said chief nursing officer Heather McCowin.

Mercy Health’s recruitment team likes that it will attract candidates for its clinical space and non-clinical areas. Plus, since it’s a community event, it allows Mercy Health to reach potential workers individually.

“Allows us to share some of the benefits that we offer to our employees to help them grow and develop their career opportunities. So they can start in one area and then grow their career with us,” said Elizabeth Meikle, Mercy Health’s recruitment manager.

The hiring event is free and allows you a simple, easy way to talk with multiple prospective employers.

“They want to talk to you. So they want to make sure that they are finding the best possible fit, the best possible people to work for them,” Jenkins said.

The hiring event is next Tuesday, April 25. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stambaugh Auditorium.