JobsNOW: Great incentives offered for those who love to help others and make friends

RaeArc Industries will provide all of the necessary training for direct support professionals

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you have a passion to help others and make friends easily, there’s a local opportunity for you. The family-owned company is even providing incentives to new hires.

On Tuesday, Patsy Soriento was playing cards with Fallon Murray, a direct support professional with RaeArc Industries. They assist with daily living needs for adults with disabilities while promoting independence at home and in the community.

“You’re changing their life. You’re giving them opportunities, you’re emotionally supporting them, you’re teaching them things. You’re a friend, a partner,” said Shannon Arcade, with RaeArc Industries.

RaeArc has seven residential locations and about 100 employees serving over 100 individuals.

Direct support professionals just need to be 18 and older, have a diploma or GED, have a driver’s license and pass a background check. All of the necessary training will be provided.

RaeArc is offering these incentives right now: a sign-on bonus, 100 percent company-paid health benefits for the first year and a guaranteed raise if you get a top tier score on your annual review.

“You know, we’re looking for caring, kind people that want to help these individuals just live a better life,” Arcade said.

Most of them are taken during the day to the Carousel Center, where fun activities take place along with education through the leisure-based activities.

A direct support professional has a seven-day on, seven-day off schedule. Pay starts at $12 an hour.

These direct care services help clients with daily living skills and how to live independently.

Direct support professionals offer companionship and emotional support.

“You’re their shoulder to cry on, to tell them about their day. We’re all humans, we all need that,” Arcade said. “The position importance overall is that you’re a friend to somebody who otherwise might not have any.”

Those three current incentives are huge right now in this hiring environment. You can apply in-person for RaeArc at 60 Westchester Drive #6 in Austintown. Their number is 330-793-4080.