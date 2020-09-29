JobsNOW: Girard hauler looking to add to their ‘family’ of drivers

Diversified Logistic Solutions (DLS) in Girard needs more drivers behind the wheel

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Truck drivers continue to navigate through the coronavirus. It’s getting more difficult, though, because of the need.

“We’re pushing away work due to the fact that we don’t have the capacity to fill those lanes that are available,” said Robert Bujdoso, director of operations.

DLS is run by Csaba & Robert Bujdoso, a father and son who want drivers that will do things the right way, and will be treated like family.

DLS has 12 trucks running but could use more drivers or owner-operators. The company specializes in hauling tankers and liquids like cooking oil, corn oil, even chicken fat that gets turned into pet food. It doesn’t haul anything hazardous.

“I consider us a regional carrier, so we operate within a 600-mile radius,” Robert Bujdoso said.

That includes the Carolinas, Maryland, New Jersey, even jobs to the Midwest as far as Illinois.

DLS wants drivers with two years of experience, a tanker endorsement, and just as important, ones who will represent the family-owned company properly.

“That’s very important, service. It doesn’t matter what business you are, if you don’t service the customers, you’re not going to have customers,” Csaba Bujdoso said.

“This is a family driven company. You’re called by your first names. That’s one of the key things I emphasize. If you want to be part of something and not just a number, an actual part of a family, this is the company to be with,” Robert Bujdoso said.

Applicants can apply in person at Diversified Logistic Solutions, 2501 W. Liberty St., Girard, or on the company’s website.

