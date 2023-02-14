CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Tonight on JobsNOW, a company that has 13 paid holidays a year.

Professional Engine Systems has needs in the front and back of its shop. Bill Hendricks owns the Canfield company. He has been helping as the purchasing and parts coordinator. The position is responsible for purchasing parts for jobs.

“It makes an absolute difference to every person who is here, from the president all the way to our office staff. The purchasing person makes an impact at every level,” said Angela Vincent, a controller for Professional Engine Systems.

Professional Engine Systems has been providing sales, parts and service of generators for 37 years. It has 25,000 parts and the purchasing and parts coordinator is in charge of them.

If you know the difference between an oil pan and a piston, it would be great, but the position just requires a high school diploma. Some experience with purchase orders and receiving would also be great.

“This role is integral. It’s an integral part of this company and without the purchasing position, without the person in this position, we really wouldn’t be able to operate very efficiently,” Vincent said.

Professional Engine Systems is a family owned and operated company. It values longevity with its employees — many have been there 20-30 years.

The company also needs another generator service technician, which involves fieldwork and work with the shop.

“In this case, we are looking for a technician who does have some experience with generators, definitely engines and electricity,” Vincent said.

You can apply for these positions in person. Professional Engine Systems is located at 495 West Main Street. You can also email a resume to bill@proengine.com, or just say you’re interested. The company’s phone number is 330-533-6636.