YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local charitable organization is hiring for a position it believes can enhance its reach and could be just a way to make a big impact in the community, too.

A leadership change will take place soon at Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley: Shari Harrell is stepping away as president, and Casey Krell is already working with her on the transition to incoming president. The organization just finished a strategic plan, which led it to create a philanthropic services director.

“We needed someone that was solely focused on helping support those that have funds with us and connect with people that could really utilize the services that we offer at the Community Foundation,” Krell said.

The position looks like a nonprofit development role, but it doesn’t require someone to have that specific experience. A bachelor’s degree is preferred but not required. The position is to be proactive, and go meet people who could benefit working with the Community Foundation.

“What’s important to us is that it’s someone that has the ability to build meaningful relationships in the community,” Krell said. “That might be someone that’s done really well just in client services, or sales, or just any type of relationship-building role.

The Community Foundation helps philanthropists support the causes closest to their heart while connecting local residents to the resources they need.

Recently, the Community Foundation has worked to support Holafest, awareness for the 988 crisis lifeline and even the mobile market. In 20 years, it’s delivered $48 million to hundreds of important causes.

The new philanthropic services director should expect to help the foundation continue making a big impact.

“We love the community. I mean, everything that we do here is to improve the Mahoning Valley, in the life of the residents that are here,” Krell said. “You will have such an impact in your own neighborhood, in your own community.”

The compensation for the position is between $55,000 and $65,000. To apply, submit your resume and three professional references to Casey Krell at ckrell@cfmv.org. Applications are accepted online only.

Application review will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. More information is available at the foundation’s website.