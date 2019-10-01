JobsNow: Fast-growing meal plan company needs more workers to pack and ship

Mom's Meals packages meals from nine different menus, including heart-friendly and lower sodium

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Mom’s Meals packages meals in North Jackson for people who want to improve their health or remain independent. It needs about 75 workers and has several positions available.

Mom’s Meals is growing fast. Its new location opened in February after outgrowing its former Austintown site.

Mom’s Meals needs more workers, starting with the meal pickers.

“That meal picker, their job is to go to where the lights are, grab the meals, put them on conveyance to where they go downstream to the meal packer,” Kevin Hallman said.

They need more meal packers, too. These are general labor positions. Second and third shift workers earn shift differential.

Another entry-level position is the meal plater. It’s hiring for all three shifts.

“They are responsible to portion ingredients into the plate, into the two-compartment tray that we run for our meals,” John Head said.

Workers in the picking and packing area are bundled up because it’s 38 degrees.

General requirements for all of these positions are having a good attention to detail, being willing to work in a fast-paced environment and being able to work with others.

“The lines are essentially like a team, where each person is dependent on the other person,” Hallman said. “We definitely like people who have been members of teams before.”

The kitchen makes meals to fit nine menus, including heart-friendly, diabetes-friendly and lower sodium.

Mom’s Meals ships and delivers across the U.S. The North Jackson location is responsible for Connecticut to Miami.

The company is growing and you can grow right along with it.

“You have an opportunity through our bid system to go to other areas of the plant,” Head said. “Those opportunities present themselves and the opportunity to sign that bid is there.”

Mom’s Meals is holding a job fair next Wednesday, October 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. It also takes applications from walk-ins.

Any worker who gets hired this year qualifies for a bonus from the company, which will be paid out early next year.