JobsNOW: Family-owned Starr Manufacturing looking to hire skilled workers

Starr Manufacturing is looking to hire fitters, a quality assurance inspector and an industrial painter

(WKBN) – A leading supplier in the energy sector is hiring in Trumbull County.

Starr Manufacturing has been around since 1965 and is ready to make major investments toward the future.

Ron Roberts is making measurements around a hemisphere at Starr Manufacturing. He’s a fitter and Starr can use more skilled fitters who basically assemble metal pieces like they’re legos.

Roberts uses good blueprint reading and math skills. Plus, is able to work with small and medium hand tools.

“Fitter is extremely critical because right there is where we start everything off, Dave. It’s the first step of our process,” said Mike Lyons, director of operations for Starr Manufacturing.

“So the fitter is the person everyone else depends on to make sure those pieces are right,” said Dale Foerster, vice president of Starr Manufacturing.

The tolerances are within a 16th of an inch. That’s important before the welders begin or technicians put the technology inside these pieces for the oil and gas industry.

Starr is also hiring a quality assurance inspector. That person is a second set of eyes overseeing the project. The person visually inspects welds and uses gauges to check other aspects of a project.

“So that quality inspector has to make sure the whole points we have throughout the whole process meets that overall expectations for our customers,” Lyons said.

The person is looking for alignment, functionality, comparing drawings and making sure every project in the assembly is done correctly.

“It means he’s signing off on fitting and welding and pressure testing and everything else that we do on any process or any part that we are sending out,” Foerster said.

Starr also needs an industrial painter. Someone with experience in the field who can mix paints to specifications and also meet tight standards.

Starr Manufacturing has improved benefits and raised its starting wage. It’s a family-run business with Monday through Friday work.

You can stop in and fill out an application or apply online via their website.

Starr Manufacturing is located at 4175 Warren-Sharon Rd., Warren, OH 44484.

Email their Human Resource Department at hr@starrmfg.com or call 330-394-9891 ext. 1112.