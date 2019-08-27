JobsNOW: Family-oriented company in Masury looking to hire truck drivers

P I & I Motor Express is a fourth-generation family company that's building for the future

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – A trucking company in Masury is in dire need of drivers.

“If I had 20 guys walk in the door today, we’d find trucks for 20 guys,” said Maggie Cox.

Cox works for P I & I Motor Express. The company offers two career paths: one for experienced drivers and another for people who want to get into the industry.

They’ve partnered with Eastern Gateway to help new drivers pass their CDL. They also have paid training at their company after the schooling is done.

But still, it’s not a job for everyone. The company hauls steel, and it has its own set of challenges.

“It’s a lot of physical labor. It’s a generational thing. A lot of the new guys coming into the workforce don’t want to do the work, the physical work that the guys who have been with us for 20, 30 years do every day,” Cox said.

New hires must be able to lift 75 pounds over their heads. In return, pay starts at $900 to $1,200 a week and only goes up from there.

The company also does its best to make sure drivers get home every weekend. Driver Paul Thomas says he likes working at P I & I for that very reason.

“A lot of companies aren’t family-oriented and have the guys on the road three months. That’s not good,” he said.

After finishing the training program, new drivers start on regional hauls.

“The average regional haul is 250 miles. If you come in as an experienced driver, you have the ability to pick any lane of traffic you want. There’s dedicated available, regional positions available, there’s also a lot of local freight,” Cox said.

“Trucking has been good to our family. It’s a lot of hard work. It’s a life, not a job. We are looking for good people to join in that so we can be here another 70 years,” said P I & I worker Joe Kerola.

Applicants must have a CDL, must be 23 years old and must be able to pass a drug test. They must also have had no felony convictions in five years and no DUIs in three years.

For more information on how to apply for a driving position, call P I & I at 1-800-321-2733 or visit their website at www.piimx.com.