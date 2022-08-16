WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – How often have you applied for a job with a resume, gotten an interview and waited to hear back? This weekend, there’s a career fair that is taking a non-traditional approach and is ready to help you find a job.

It can be work to find work. A Community Career Fair this Saturday in Warren will be more family-friendly — you can even bring the kids.

“So we’ll have some tinker toys I made out of PVC, coloring books available. Yeah, so make it fun, and it’s less intimidating for people looking for a job,” said Dave Macek, human resources for Vallourec.

“You know, that was a big thing that we noticed is that childcare a lot of times can be a barrier to employment and we didn’t want it to be a barrier to people just coming to look for a job,” said Alex Hertzer with the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition.

The children’s activities will be engaging, so mom and dad can concentrate on the more important things.

Seventeen employers with open jobs right now will be represented, with opportunities in healthcare and manufacturing.

“It gives them opportunity. They can come to our table or the other manufacturers’ tables. We can talk to them about the skills needed. That it is entry-level. We can talk about that, we will train them,” Macek said.

Vallourec is one of the places looking to hire that will be on site. It makes seamless pipes. Production has been increasing and it’s hiring for mill jobs and white-collar positions.

The career fair will also provide help with resumes and people can get assistance with interviewing skills.

There’s no reason to be intimidated while looking for work.

“The difference here is, we want people to understand one that there are jobs available and, you know, you don’t know what you don’t know. We want them to know that they’re good jobs, that there are long-lasting careers that they can have. We’re hoping that through this event, we can help show the community that,” Hertzer said.

“Hopefully, we can then get some good people in the community hired and good paying jobs,” Macek said.

The Community Career Fair will take place on Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will be at the Community Family Outreach Complex (2165 Highland Ave., Warren, OH 44485).

For more information, you can email info@mahoningvalleymfg.com.