SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Furniture wears out, and it’s important to buy quality for your next sofa or chair.

There’s a place in Salem that makes top-notch furniture in a family environment, And it’s hiring right now.

The next time you’re looking for furniture, look for the Ort label. It was made in Salem. Ort Furniture Manufacturing has 45 employees and wants to grow.

“We’ve just been having a hard time in this area of finding qualified workers,” said Peter Joel Ort, plant manager.

The hardwood frames for Ort Furniture Manufacturing are all Amish-made in Ohio. Ort is hiring people to sew and upholster its furniture. Ort trains everybody from scratch.

“We teach them to use a staple gun and scissors to upholster fabric onto a bare frame to make the finished product which would be an upholstered chair,” Ort said.

Sewers sew pieces together before they get filled. Ort makes chairs and modular pieces, such as sofas. Columbiana County once had five upholstery places. Ort is the last remaining. It’s looking for people willing to learn and willing to show up every day. Some pieces of furniture can be put together every hour. Shifts are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We’re a good family environment. So if people need time off to take care of their kids or things like that, we’re always willing to work with them. We think family is very important,” Ort said.

Ort has been in Columbiana County since 1957. First in Leetonia, then a move to Salem in ’67. Ort makes upper middle-priced furniture which is sold by independent retailers, mainly in the northeast portion of the USA. Quality has to be number one.

“We’re looking for you. We’d love to have you It’s a great place to work,” Ort said.

You can apply in person at Ort Furniture Manufacturing, 275 Elm Avenue, Salem.

