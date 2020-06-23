JobsNow: Experienced sheet metal workers needed for several summer projects

The local union is looking for people who can cut, roll, bend and shape metal pieces to make duct work, signs and other things

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Construction work was deemed essential during the pandemic and has held up pretty well. Still, there may have been some who lost jobs. One of the trades is looking for people with experience.

Sheet metal workers are the only ones who make their product from scratch. They need layout skills to form HVAC fittings and may have to spot weld to hold it together.

The Sheet Metal Workers Union is looking for people with metal siding and roofing skills, HVAC workers to do installations and service work, and more shop workers.

“We would welcome anybody with any kind of experience. The more experience, the quicker that you could get to the highest pay level,” Jesse Wright said.

It’s looking for people who can cut, roll, bend and shape metal pieces to make duct work, signs and other things. The union wants experienced people it can put to work right away.

“Pretty large workload this summer,” Wright said. “We’ve got in-town and out-of-town work, so we need people willing to travel maybe up and down the east coast.”

The LG Chem battery plant is the big project coming, but other construction jobs around the Valley will need workers, too, including those with experience in heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

“Being a union, we have good standard of living wages. We also offer really good health care and retirement packages,” Wright said.

Sheet metal workers are proud of how they can take metal and form something magnificent, like the special cabinet at the union hall. Even some of the items inside are handmade. It’s a product of highly skilled and motivated workers.

“The construction and building trades is something to be very proud of,” Wright said. “It’s something where you can drive around and you can actually see the projects which you helped create.”

The Sheet Metal Workers Union is also looking for apprentices and trainees. You can apply for the programs in person at the union hall at 200 McClurg Rd. in Youngstown or you can email a resume to jwright@smwlu33.org.