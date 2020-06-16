JobsNOW: Experience useful, not required for job openings at food manufacturing plant

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman food manufacturer needs help on the assembly line. It didn’t lay off any workers throughout the pandemic and is ready to add even more.

Summer Garden Food Manufacturing is one of the coolest, cleanest places to work in town, producing sauce lines such as G. Hughes, Gia Russa, Guy Fieri and Little Italy of the Bronx.

With summer being grilling season, sauces and marinades are important.

“We expected to be up 25 to 30% but our business is up 40 to 45%,” said Summer Garden owner and CEO Tom Zidian.

The machines are humming. Demand before the pandemic was big for G. Hughes’ products. Now, it’s even bigger as grocery stores take truck-load items whenever they can get them.

“You’re looking at trying to stock the shelves along with your yearly commitments to those stores. So when that hit at one time, it’s like you’re trying to fulfill everybody’s needs at once,” said Summer Garden’s Rick Coradini.

It needs more workers, especially machine operators.

“You don’t have to necessarily be trained in skilled trades, we’ll do the training for you. It’s light duty technician work, so to speak,” Coradini said.

The machine operators are cross-trained so they can work in different capacities around the plant, from capping to filling. Or, you might want to be a warehouse order filler.

“If you have any food qualifications, it’s helpful. Any technical qualifications for quality assurance is helpful. Any qualifications for running machines is helpful,” Coradini said.

Summer Garden needs hard workers. It has grown from a little place in Coitsville doing 100 cases a day to now doing upwards of 100,000 bottles a day.

“It brings some pride to the workers here and when you go to the grocery store knowing that you made that,” Coradini said.

Summer Garden has various positions to fill, including quality control, warehouse work and maintenance. You can apply in person or online by emailing hr@summergardenfood.com. The company is located at 500 McClurg Rd.