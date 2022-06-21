GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A small company in Girard produces big results. Brainard Rivet has the solutions to hold your world together – and it’s hiring.

The company makes 200 million cold-headed fasteners a year used in the auto industry, furniture and more. It can make a thousand or a million of each part.

“Things that basically hold things together for other people,” is how Chris Morrison explains it. He is the plant manager at Brainard Rivet.

Rivets, fasteners and other special parts start with a machinist, who makes the tooling that goes out on the heading machines which form the parts. Brainard does it differently.

“We’re looking for a manual machinist. I know a lot in the industry right now do a lot of CNC, but Brainard is old school in the sense of manual machining work,” Morrison said.

The machinist makes the tools and dies which helps the cold forming that uses wire drawers. That reduces raw material requirements and makes minimal scrap.

Brainard is also hiring a general laborer or shipping associate. This is more of an entry-level position that just requires a high school diploma.

“They’re learning the whole back end of our business. They can’t pack the product until you make sure everything’s okay,” said Leslie Phillips, director of strategic planning.

Brainard Rivet has a strong reputation for quality and even being able to make special, one-of-a-kind fasteners. It moved to Warren in 1919 and then Girard in 1951. It’s also a 100% employee-owned company.

“Something that is really unparalleled is that we provide medical, dental, vision insurance with no premiums deducted for every single employee-owner, and then provide them a pension,” Phillips said.

The benefits match the ingenuity you find at Brainard Rivet.

You can email a resume at careers@brainardrivet.com or show up in person to fill out a job application at Brainard Rivet, 222 Harry Street, Girard, Ohio 44420.