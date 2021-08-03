JobsNOW: Emergency services needs you; will train

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – There are health professionals who are needed in the field. They respond directly to a call to provide medical care. One company in Western Pennsylvania is looking for more of these workers who rise above at critical moments.

When the call comes in, Elite Emergency Medical Services of Hermitage responds immediately. Denise Allen is an EMT who has been answering those calls for 30 years.

“This job is not for everybody. You have to have compassion and you have to have a drive,” Allen said.

Elite EMS has three ambulances, which are dispatched by Mercer County 911 or its in-house dispatch. Elite is looking for certified EMTs and paramedics to keep them staffed.

“Our call volume is increasing and we want our company to increase with it and flourish,” said Kate Shade, Elite EMS director.

Elite EMS has been in business for almost 12 years. Two of its EMTs are brand new, joining the field at a critical time when some departments are short.

EMTs can handle basic medical needs, like reading pulse or blood pressure. Paramedics are allowed to do more, like put in IVs, and hook up cardiac monitors. The company can help pay for people to get licensed in Pennsylvania and even if they choose to reach higher levels.

“The company is willing to pay for EMTs to go for their paramedic certification,” Shade said.

Elite EMS also has an in-house training officer who can help EMTs and paramedics with continuing education.

Elite EMS averages between 12 and 16 calls a day.

“We are on the 911 rotation for several areas around us, but we do interfacility as well,” Shade said.

Elite EMS also transports discharges, does transfers from one hospital to another, even takes people from nursing homes to doctor’s appointments. Allen says she loves serving the public and providing that critical assistance in a time of need.

“I like to see the smile on my patient’s face after I’ve helped them whether they’re sick or injured. Just a feeling to know that I’ve helped someone in their time of need,” Allen said.

Elite EMS is ready to talk to you. You can apply in person at 3625 E. State St., Hermitage or by email at elitechief700@gmail.com

