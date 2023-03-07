(WKBN) – Easterseals serves Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties. It has a rich history in the Mahoning Valley.

The organization is also hiring and needs a vital member to help provide important services for helping children play, learn and grow.

Deb Urbank is a speech therapist. We see her work with Hylend, a client, through play. But she is also making sure his speech skills are where they need to be for a boy his age.

Easterseals is hiring full-time and part-time speech and language pathologists.

“This position is not your typical outpatient type of position. Our speech and language pathologists typically work in the schools during the day, and then they come back to our office in the afternoon and provide outpatient therapy services,” said Easter Seals CEO Jody Klase,

This position will be part of a treatment team, working with occupational and physical therapists on a kindergarten readiness program for 2-and-a-half to 5-year-olds.

“So we started to see the need with a lot of preschool-aged children when they were coming through the door that they just didn’t have the language development skills required or needed to enter kindergarten,” Klase said.

Most of the work will be with children, but Easterseals also works with adults. The position has flexible hours and there is no work on weekends.

Easterseals has been providing therapies to the community since 1967. The speech therapist just needs a degree and to be licensed in the state of Ohio, then be ready to help children with skill development.

“The position that’s very rewarding getting to work with these kiddos and see the progress that they’re making and watching third their language develop into something that you know, sometimes often we think isn’t possible,” Klase said.

You can apply right on the Easterseals website.

The agency is also hiring a diversity and engagement liaison.